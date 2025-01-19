RRB ALP results 2024 not released yet, here's how to check CBT 1 scores when out

Railway Recruitment Boards will be announcing the RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites in due course of time. Candidates who appeared in the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test, when released. RRB ALP results 2024 not released yet. The steps to download CBT 1 results when out are given below.

Notably, the steps mentioned below can be followed to check the RRB ALP CBT 1 results 2024:

Visit the official RRB website. On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) result link. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the RRB ALP CBT 1 was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

The RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages. These are as follows:

CBT 1 CBT 2 Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Document Verification (DV) Medical Examination (ME)

CBT 1 and CBT 2 have negative marking, meaning for every incorrect answer in these two exams, ⅓ rd of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

However, there is no negative marking in the CBAT.

Meanwhile, RRBs shared the provisional answer key on December 5 and the objection window closed on December 10, 2024.

Also worth mentioning here, the RRBs are conducting this recruitment test for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs.