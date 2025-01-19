REET 2024: Last day to make corrections at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be closing the REET 2024 correction window on Sunday, January 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application forms of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2024 have their last chance to do so on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2024: Window to make corrections on application forms will close today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The deadline to make corrections is12 midnight.

Candidates who wish to make changes to the application form can do it by paying ₹200/- as an amendment fee.

Also read: CGPSC ex-chief shared question papers with nephews, claims CBI in alleged Chhattisgarh recruitment scam

It may be mentioned here candidates cannot make changes for the following details:

Name of the candidate Father's name Mother's name Date of birth Mobile number Examination level Examination centre.

Also read: UGC NET admit card for rescheduled exams released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Furthermore, candidates who selected test centres in 9 districts that the state government has cancelled can change their test centre preference from January 17-19, 2025, as per the official notice.

Notably, REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Also read: TANCET 2025 notification released at tancet.annauniv.edu, apply from January 24

REET 2024: Here's how to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections on their application forms:

1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on REET 2024 link.

3. On the new page, click on correction application form.

4. Make the corrections and pay the fee.

5. Download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.