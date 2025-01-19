TANCET 2025 notification released at tancet.annauniv.edu, apply from January 24

TANCET 2025: Anna University has released the notification for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) at tancet.annauniv.edu. The online application process will begin on January 24 and end on February 21. TANCET 2025 notification released at tancet.annauniv.edu(Official website screenshot )

This exam is used for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programmes offered at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

The university has also released the notification for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) PG 2025. This exam is for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses. Applications for CEETA PG 2025 will be accepted between January 24 and February 21.

The application fee for the TANCET exam is ₹500 for SC, SCA and ST candidates of Tamil Nadu and ₹1,000 for others.

The application and counselling fee for CEETA PG is ₹900 (+ ₹400 GST on the counselling fee) for SC, SCA and ST candidates and ₹1,800 (+ ₹800 GST on the counselling fee) for others.

The TANCET MCA exam will be held on March 22 forenoon and the MBA exam will be held on March 22 afternoon.

The CEETA PG exam will be conducted on March 23.

Candidates can check the detailed application process, course-wise eligibility criteria and other details on the official website.

TANCET 2025: How to apply for the exam when the process begins

Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET or CEETA PG 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents and pay the fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.