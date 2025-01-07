TANCET 2025: Anna University to release notification on January 19 at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University will release TANCET 2025 notification on January 19, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TANCET/CEETA 2025 can check the notification and other details on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu once it releases. TANCET 2025: Anna University to release notification on January 19

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

Candidates who want to appear for TANCET examination will have to register themselves when registration commences. To do it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TANCET 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Once done download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the information bulletin of 2024, the application fee of TANCET is ₹500/- for candidates belonging to SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu and ₹1000/- for other category candidates. The application fee for CEETA PG is ₹900/- for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu candidates and ₹1800/- for other candidates.

In 2024, the TANCET examination was held on March 9 and CEETA PG on March 10. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

This year the examination dates will be available on the notification when it is released. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.