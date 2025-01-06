IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, direct link to download here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 on January 6, Monday. Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 can check and download their admit cards from the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 is out at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Notably, IIT Delhi will be conducting examination on February 2, 2025 in two sessions. JAM 2025 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers which include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Also read: XAT 2025 paper analysis: Exam moderate to difficult, cut-offs expected to be lower than last year; check analysis here

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 will be eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025.

Also read: Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses announced at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link

Registrations for IIT JAM 2025 began from September 3, 2024. The last date to apply was extended till October 18, 2024, and the last date to change the examination cities/ test papers/ category/ gender was November 18, 2024.

Also read: SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad: All you need to know

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025. On the new page, enter your credentials to login and click on submit. Check the admit card and verify the details. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.