Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses announced at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link

lso Calicut University Result 2024: Calicut University on Monday announced results of various undergraduate courses for exams held in November, 2024. Students can check these results on the university's result portal, results.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses declared at results.uoc.ac.in (official website screenshot)

Also read: AP SBTET result 2024 for Diploma, Pharmacy exams announced at sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/, direct link here

The university has announced the following results today-

Fifth semester B.Com Professional CUCBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024 Fifth semester B.Com/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024

Before this, the university announced November exam results for the following courses-

Fifth Semester B.Sc./BCA CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024 Revaluation eesults of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 4/2024 Revaluation results of ninth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) regular(SAY) examination 5/2024 Revaluation results of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 11/2023 Second Semester B.PEd examination 4/2024

All these results can be checked using this link-

Check Calicut university results here: http://results.uoc.ac.in/

Also read: SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad: All you need to know

How to download Calicut University results 2024

Go to the university's official result page, results.uoc.ac.in. Open the result link for your course/subject. Enter your registration number and click on the get result tab. Submit and check your result on the next page. Download and save a copy of the result page.

For more information about Calicut university results, students can visit the official website.