Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses announced at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2025 03:53 PM IST

Students can check these results on the university's result portal, results.uoc.ac.in.

lso Calicut University Result 2024: Calicut University on Monday announced results of various undergraduate courses for exams held in November, 2024. Students can check these results on the university's result portal, results.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses declared at results.uoc.ac.in (official website screenshot)
Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses declared at results.uoc.ac.in (official website screenshot)

Also read: AP SBTET result 2024 for Diploma, Pharmacy exams announced at sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/, direct link here

The university has announced the following results today-

  1. Fifth semester B.Com Professional CUCBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024
  2. Fifth semester B.Com/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024

Before this, the university announced November exam results for the following courses-

  1. Fifth Semester B.Sc./BCA CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024
  2. Revaluation eesults of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 4/2024
  3. Revaluation results of ninth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) regular(SAY) examination 5/2024
  4. Revaluation results of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 11/2023
  5. Second Semester B.PEd examination 4/2024

All these results can be checked using this link-

Check Calicut university results here: http://results.uoc.ac.in/

Also read: SBI’s collateral-free education loan for studying abroad: All you need to know

How to download Calicut University results 2024

  1. Go to the university's official result page, results.uoc.ac.in.
  2. Open the result link for your course/subject.
  3. Enter your registration number and click on the get result tab.
  4. Submit and check your result on the next page.
  5. Download and save a copy of the result page.

For more information about Calicut university results, students can visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On