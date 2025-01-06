Calicut University result for BCom, BBA and other courses announced at results.uoc.ac.in, direct link
Students can check these results on the university's result portal, results.uoc.ac.in.
Calicut University Result 2024: Calicut University on Monday announced results of various undergraduate courses for exams held in November, 2024. Students can check these results on the university's result portal, results.uoc.ac.in.
The university has announced the following results today-
- Fifth semester B.Com Professional CUCBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024
- Fifth semester B.Com/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024
Before this, the university announced November exam results for the following courses-
- Fifth Semester B.Sc./BCA CBCSS UG regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2024
- Revaluation eesults of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 4/2024
- Revaluation results of ninth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) regular(SAY) examination 5/2024
- Revaluation results of fifth semester BBA And Bachelor of Laws (Honours) examination 11/2023
- Second Semester B.PEd examination 4/2024
All these results can be checked using this link-
Check Calicut university results here: http://results.uoc.ac.in/
How to download Calicut University results 2024
- Go to the university's official result page, results.uoc.ac.in.
- Open the result link for your course/subject.
- Enter your registration number and click on the get result tab.
- Submit and check your result on the next page.
- Download and save a copy of the result page.
For more information about Calicut university results, students can visit the official website.