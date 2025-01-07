UGC NET admit card for January 9 exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for the January 9 exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET January 9 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in (Official website screenshot)

Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card from the website using their application numbers and dates of birth. They can also use the direct link given below.

The following UGC NET papers are scheduled for January 9

1st shift: Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Oriya

2nd shift: Maithili, Arabic, Gujarati, Telugu, Ayurveda Biology, Disaster Management, Physical Education

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama)

The UGC NET December 2024 exam for 85 subjects is being conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. The commission is releasing the admit card in phases. It first released the January 3 exam and then released the UGC NET admit card for January 6, 7 and 8.

Admit cards for January 15 and 16 exams have not been released yet.

Also read: UGC NET June 2024 certificate released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

UGC NET admit card direct link

How to download UGC NET admit card for January 9 exam

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET admit card download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login details – application number and date of birth

Log in and download the admit card.

Candidates already know where there exam centres are located through the exam city intimation slips released earlier. On admit cards, they will get the exam centre name and address, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc.

The admit card includes an undertaking form. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking) to the exam venue.

UGC has asked candidates to check the photo, signature, barcode and QR code on the admit card. If these are missing, they must re-download the admit card.

If a candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card or if there is any error in the details contained in the admit card, s/he can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.