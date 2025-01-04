UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for January 6, 7 and 8 exam dates out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for January 6, 7 and 8 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for UGC NET December examination can download the admit card through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 for January 6, 7, 8 exam dates out, download link here

The official website reads, “Admit Card is Live Only for Exam Scheduled on 3rd, 6th, 7th and 8th January 2025. Admit Card for Exam Scheduled on other dates will be live later.”

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC NET Exam 2024 from tomorrow: Key instructions and guidelines for candidates

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET December 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e – mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2024 examination started on January 3 and will conclude on January 16, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET December 2024 subject wise exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check dates here

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.