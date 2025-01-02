UGC NET Exam 2024 from tomorrow: Key instructions and guidelines for candidates

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is scheduled to conduct the UGC - National Eligibility Test (NET) December Exam 2024 from January 3, 2025. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card.(Arun Sharma/HT file)

The test for 85 subjects will be held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 respectively. Candidates can download the UGC NET 2024 admit card from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Why is the exam conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D.

Guidelines regarding admit cards for candidates:

Candidates need to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on Date and Timings other than that allotted to them in their Admit card.

In case a candidate is unable to download an Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA.

Documents to be brought to the exam centre:

Candidates must bring the following documents to the Test Centre.

Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination)

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired) –Aadhar Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/Passport(With photograph)). The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card.

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

Regarding reporting time and other instructions:

Candidates need report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time.

The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre other than the stipulated time mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates need to ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

For more information, visit the official website.

