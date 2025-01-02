Menu Explore
CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to apply today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2025 12:43 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration ends today, January 2, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration process on January 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The link to apply will remain active till 11.50 pm today.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here
CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

The payment of fee can be done till January 3, 2025. The correction window will open on January 4 and will close on January 5, 2025. The written test will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The examinations will be conducted using a computer-based test (CBT).

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The duration of the examination is for 180 minutes and the medium of the paper is bi-lingual.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 is 1150/- for General category candidates, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category candidates and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
