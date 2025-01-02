Menu Explore
GATE 2025 admit card not today, to be released on January 7

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2025 11:02 AM IST

When released, candidates can download the GATE admit card from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will not release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card today, January 2. According to the latest notification on the official website, the admit card will be released on January 7 instead.

IIT Roorkee will not release GATE 2025 admit card today, January 2 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
IIT Roorkee will not release GATE 2025 admit card today, January 2 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

When released, candidates can download the GATE admit card from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

On the exam day, candidates need to bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and an original, valid photo identity proof. Photocopy/scanned copy of the ID card or expired ID card will not be accepted.

Personal calculators, watches of any type, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or electronic/ communication devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data or handbooks, pouch or box are also not allowed.

How to download GATE 2025 admit card when released

Go to the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE Admit Card 2025 link displayed on the home page.

Enter the asked login information.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed. Download it and take a printout.

The aptitude test is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam is three hours.

There are 30 test papers in GATE 2025. A candidate can appear for one or two of the 30 test papers. The test papers contain three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
