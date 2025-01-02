IBPS RRB Clerk, PO, SO provisional allotment result out at ibps.in, details here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment result of the office assistant (IBPS RRB Clerk 2024), scale 1, scale 2, scale 3 officer (IBPS RRB PO 2024) and specialist officer recruitment examination for Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB SO 2024). IBPS RRB Clerk, PO, SO provisional allotment result announced at ibps.in

Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check their results on the institute's official website, ibps.in.

Along with the results, the institute also announced state and category-wise cut-off marks for the recruitment examination.

The IBPS RRB Clerk result has been prepared based on merit-cum- preference, keeping in view government guidelines on reservation and others, administrative exigency, etc., IBPS said.

In the event of two or more candidates obtaining the same score, the merit order has been decided as per date of birth. The senior candidate has been given preference in the merit list, IBOS said.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB result, official notification

IBPS said it will also prepare a reserve list of candidates.

If RRBs provide further vacancies within one year of the result announcement, IBPS will carry out provisional allotment from this reserve list.

“…if no vacancy is furnished by the RRBs owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment. The reserve list will expire automatically on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment i.e. 31.12.2025 or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without any notice,” IBPS said.