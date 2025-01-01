IBPS RRB Result 2024: Provisional allotment list out at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Result 2024 provisional allotment list. The provisional allotment list has been released for Clerk and PO posts. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Result 2024: Provisional allotment list out, direct link to check here

The list has been made based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of the government. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the Government of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc. The provisional allotment under CRP RRBs XIII is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for the Regional Rural Bank and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted RRB.

The Institute has released the provisional allotment list of main exam result for Office Assistant, main exam and interview result for Officers Scale I, II and III. Candidates will need registration number or roll number, date of birth or password to check the provisional allotment result.

IBPS RRB Result 2024: How to check provisional allotment

To check the list candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Result 2024 provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.