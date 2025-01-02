JEE Main 2025 paper-wise exam dates announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the paper-wise schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2025 paper-wise exam dates announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, the JEE Main paper 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29.

The JEE Main paper 2 examination will be held on January 30, 2025.

JEE Main paper 1 is for those seeking admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses offered by user institutions.

JEE Main paper 2 has two parts. Paper 2A is for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and paper 2B is for the Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) course.

The entrance test is used by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and many other institutions for admission to undergraduate courses such as BTech, BE, BArch and BPlanning.

The exam is held in two sessions every year. The second session of JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in April.

A candidate can take one or both sessions of the test. In a case where a candidate takes both sessions, his/her best score out of the two will be considered for the all India rank (AIR) list.

NTA will next release the exam city intimation slip and admit card for JEE Mains session 1.

On exam city slips, candidates will find out in which city their exam centres will be located.

Name and address of the exam venue, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to download JEE Main 2025 admit card, exam city slip when released

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the session 1 admit card/exam city slip download link displayed on the home page. Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth. Submit the details and download the admit card/exam city slip.

For more information about JEE Main 2025, candidates can visit the official website.