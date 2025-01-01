GATE Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will release GATE Admit Card 2025 on January 2, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can download the admit card through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE Admit Card 2025 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

Candidates must bring a print-out of the downloaded Admit Card on A4 sized paper to the Examination for the verification along with the original and valid photo Identity Document (NO photocopy/ scanned copy/ an expired document), which was specified during the filling up of the online application.

GATE Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on GATE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written test will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The test papers will be in English and the duration of the test is for 3 hours. GATE 2025 examination will be conducted for 30 test papers and a candidate can appear for one or two of the 30 test papers. The test papers contain three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions (MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Personal calculators, any type of watches, wallets, mobile phones, bluetooth devices or any electronic/ communication devices are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates must not bring any books/ charts/ tables/ loose sheets/ papers/ data or handbooks/ pouch or box into the examination hall and candidates found in possession of such devices will be disqualified regardless of whether they use them or not.