HSSC CET Group C 2024: Important notice on written, skill test out at hssc.gov.in, check here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has shared an update regarding the remaining written examination/skill test of various groups under CET Group C Posts (2nd Phase) on the official website at hssc.gov.in. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) informed the candidates that the schedule of written/skill tests of these exams are yet to be finalised. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Notice dated 16.08.2024 and 10.09.2024 regarding to conduct written/skill test for the various Groups of different Advt. under CET Group-C post (2nd Phase), the written/skill test for the Advt. 08/2024, 09/2024(Group No. 53), 10/2024, 11/2024(Group No. 61) were not been conducted due to administrative reasons,” mentioned the official notice.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) informed the candidates that the schedule of written/skill tests of these exams are yet to be finalised. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the same.

Once the schedule is finalised, candidates can find the required information on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at hssc.gov.in.

For more information, visit the official website.

