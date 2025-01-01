REET 2024 registration ends on January 15 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will end the REET 2024 registration process on January 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2024 registration ends on January 15, here’s how to apply

The REET admit card will be available on the official website on February 19, 2025 and the examination will be held on February 27, 2025. The REET 2024 examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination will have to report to the examination center two hours before the commencement of the examination. Entry into the examination center will be allowed only one hour before the commencement of the examination. Before the start of the examination, 10 minutes will be given to read the instructions written in the question booklet.

REET 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on REET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to appear for Level 1 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee, candidates who want to appear for Level 2 will have to pay ₹550/- as application fee and candidates who want to appear for Level 1 and 2 will have to pay ₹750/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.