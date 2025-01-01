CTET Answer Key 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check the provisional key

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the CTET Answer Key 2024 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test and would like to download the answer key, can visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The answer sheets and answer keys will be available on the official website from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (up to 11:59 PM).(HT file)

As per the official notice, the OMR answer sheets have also been released. The answer sheets and answer keys will be available on the official website from 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (up to 11:59 PM).

Direct Link to check CTET Answer Key 2024

From 01/01/2025 to 05/01/2025 (upto 11:59PM), candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying an amount of ₹1000/-.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card, mentioned the official notice.

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates

Steps to check CTET Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Open the CTET answer key download link displayed on the home page of the website.

Enter your login details– roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information.

Submit the details and check the provisional CTET answer key.

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CTET Answer Key 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download CBSE CTET December provisional key here