Tamil Nadu CM moves resolution against UGC's draft rules for appointment of VC's, calls it assault on idea of federalism

ANI |
Jan 09, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in the State Assembly moved a resolution against the UGC's new draft rules for the appointment of Vice Chancellors on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly moved a resolution against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new draft rules for the appointment of Vice Chancellors on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (PTI/File)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (PTI/File)

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "This Assembly considers that the recent UGC draft rules should be taken back. They are an assault on the idea of federalism and they affect Tamil Nadu's higher education system."

MK Stalin also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) is being imposed to spoil the education system.

"The New Education Policy is being imposed to spoil the education system....We lost sister Anitha because of the NEET exam. NEET is filled with malpractices," he said.

Left demands UGC norms withdrawal; chairman says draft aligns with global trends

According to UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can qualify for faculty positions at higher institutions by clearing the UGC-NET in a subject of their choice, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the guidelines for the appointment of faculty in higher education on Monday.

It also includes changes to the selection process for vice-chancellors, including the expansion of eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry.

UGC proposes major overhaul in recruitment of Assistant Professors, Vice Chancellors

As per the guidelines, the subject of the PhD degree precedes the disciplines studied in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees for faculty selections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu called the guidelines against the federal principles of the country.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said that it is part of the Centre's agenda of "saffronization, over-centralisation and communalisation" of the education sector.

SC gives UGC six weeks to notify anti-discrimination regulations

Speaking to ANI, R Bindu said, “These guidelines are against the federal principles upheld by the nation...Recently, UGC has started procuring all kinds of interventions in the higher education sector through rigid regulations. This is an attempt to reduce academic quality...Industrialists can also become vice-chancellors in universities. This is condemnable.”

