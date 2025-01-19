UGC NET admit card for rescheduled exams released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the rescheduled University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET admit card for rescheduled exams released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The agency postponed the January 15 exam in view of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festivals.

Later, NTA announced that the exam will be held in two days, January 21 and 27.

Candidates who will appear for the test on these two days can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

If any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or by e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET admit card download link

How to download UGC NET admit card

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Open the admit card download link Enter your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET for

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor,

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and

(iii) Admission to Ph.D.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre on a date and time other than that allotted to them in their admit cards.

Candidates need to bring the following documents to the exam centre-