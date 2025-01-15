UGC NET December 2024 exam rescheduled dates out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET December 2024 exam rescheduled dates. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 exam rescheduled dates out, notice here (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

As per the revised notice, the January 15 examination that was postponed will now be held on January 21 and January 27, 2025. The examination will be held in a single shift on both days. On January 21, the exam will be held in the morning shift—from 9 am to 12 pm—and on January 27, it will be held in the afternoon shift— from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET December 2024: How to download admit card

The revised admit card will be released shortly and will be available on the official website. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2024 revised admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination scheduled for January 15 was postponed due to the Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals. NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of students. The examinations of 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, law, electronic science, and environmental sciences, were postponed for that day.

This year, the UGC NET examination started on January 3, 2025, and will conclude on January 27, 2025. The exam is held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except for language papers. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.