UGC NET December 2024 examination scheduled on January 15 postponed, official notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed UGC NET December 2024 examination that was scheduled on January 15, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for UGC NET examination can check the official notice on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 examination scheduled on January 15 postponed

NTA decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2024 examination after receiving representation to postpone it on January 15, 2025, on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals. The examination scheduled for January 15 has been postponed only. The new date of the exam will be announced later.

The official notice reads, “The National Testing Agency has received representation to postpone the UGC - NET December 2024 examination on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festival on 15th January 2025. In the interest of aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to Postpone the UGC - NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025 only. The New date of exam will announce later.”

The examination scheduled on January 16, 2025 will be conducted as per earlier schedule.

UGC NET December 2024 examination commenced on January 3 and concluded on January 16, 2025. The examination is held for 85 subjects on CBT. The exam is held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Test paper will consist of two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

Meanwhile, UGC NET admit card 2024 is available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.