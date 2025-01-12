Menu Explore
UGC NET admit card released for all exam days, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2025 09:28 AM IST

NTA has released UGC NET admit cards for all dates at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link and other details below.

UGC NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for all exam days at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET admit card released for all exam days (Official website, screenshot)
UGC NET admit card released for all exam days (Official website, screenshot)

Direct link

The exam is being conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. Admit cards were released in phases.

In the previous phases, the agency released the admit card for exams up to January 10. Now, it has released the admit card for the remaining two exam days – January 15 and 16.

The following UGC NET papers are scheduled for January 15 and 16-

DateShift 1Shift 2
January 15SanskritIndian Knowledge System
Mass Communication and JournalismMalayalam
JapaneseUrdu
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/TheatreLabour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management
Electronic ScienceCriminology
Women StudiesTribal and Regional Language/Literature
LawFolk Literature
NepaliKonkani
Environmental Sciences
January 16SociologyLibrary and Information Science
GermanPolitics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
SindhiHuman Rights and Duties
French (French Version)Hindu Studies
Dogri
Spanish
Comparative Study of Religions
Philosophy
Kashmiri

Steps to download UGC NET admit card

Open the website for UGC NET exam - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the admit card page.

Enter your application number and date of birth and log in.

Check and download the UGC NET admit card.

The admit card includes an undertaking form. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking) to the exam venue.

NTA has asked candidates to ensure that the photo, signature, barcode and QR code are displayed on the admit card. If any of these are missing, they must re-download the hall ticket.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if the details contained in it are incorrect, candidates can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or by e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
