UGC NET admit card released for all exam days, direct link to download

UGC NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for all exam days at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET admit card released for all exam days (Official website, screenshot)

The exam is being conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16. Admit cards were released in phases.

In the previous phases, the agency released the admit card for exams up to January 10. Now, it has released the admit card for the remaining two exam days – January 15 and 16.

The following UGC NET papers are scheduled for January 15 and 16-

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 January 15 Sanskrit Indian Knowledge System Mass Communication and Journalism Malayalam Japanese Urdu Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management Electronic Science Criminology Women Studies Tribal and Regional Language/Literature Law Folk Literature Nepali Konkani Environmental Sciences January 16 Sociology Library and Information Science German Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies Sindhi Human Rights and Duties French (French Version) Hindu Studies Dogri Spanish Comparative Study of Religions Philosophy Kashmiri

Steps to download UGC NET admit card

Open the website for UGC NET exam - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the admit card page.

Enter your application number and date of birth and log in.

Check and download the UGC NET admit card.

The admit card includes an undertaking form. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking) to the exam venue.

NTA has asked candidates to ensure that the photo, signature, barcode and QR code are displayed on the admit card. If any of these are missing, they must re-download the hall ticket.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if the details contained in it are incorrect, candidates can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or by e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.