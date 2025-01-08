UGC NET January 10 exam's admit card released, direct link here

UGC NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 10. Candidates can download the UGC NET January 10 admit card from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET January 10 exam's admit card released

The NTA is releasing UGC NET admit cards in phases. In the first phase, it released the hall ticket for the January 3 exam. After that, the commission released the admit card for the January 6,7 and 8 exams, and in the third phase, NTA released the admit card for the January 9 exam.

UGC NET admit card for January 15 and 16 exams have not been released yet.

The following papers of UGC NET are scheduled for January 10

First shift: History, Pali, Prakrit, Bodo.

Second shift: Defence and Strategic Studies, Population Studies, Linguistics, Psychology, Anthropology, Forensic Science, Tourism Administration and Management, Social Medicine & Community Health

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

Direct link to download UGC NET admit card

How to download admit card

Go to the official website for UGC NET exam - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the admit card page.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

There is an undertaking form on the admit card. Candidates must bring all pages of the printed admit card (along with the undertaking) to the exam venue.

Candidates must check the photo, signature, barcode and QR code on the admit card. If any of these are missing, they must re-download the admit card.

If a candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card or if the details contained in it are incorrect, s/he can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or by e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.