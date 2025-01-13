REET 2024 Registration ends on January 15, 11.42 lakh applications till now

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, will be closing the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 on January 15, 2025. REET 2024 application window to close on January 15 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per a press statement, the board has so far received 11 lakh 42 thousand 107 applications till Monday evening. Of these, 2,84,869 applications have been received for level one, 7,66, 805 applications have been received for level two.

Additionally, 90, 433 applicants have applied for both the levels. The board has appealed to the candidates to fill the online application in time after thorough scrutiny.

RBSE Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that candidates can apply for REET 2024 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and depositing the examination fee.

Further process of application will start only after depositing the examination fee, the RBSE secretary informed.

Exam fee:

The examination fee for level one and two is ₹550. If a candidate applies for both the levels, he/she will have to pay a fee of ₹750.

The board has appealed to the candidates to apply online on time after thorough review. Once the online application is locked, it won't be possible to make any changes at the candidate's level.

Candidates should ensure that all the information they have filled is completely correct, clear and as per the records.

About the exam:

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held in different time. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

As per Sharma, the board has ensured strict security arrangements to conduct the exam successfully.

CCTV cameras will be installed at the examination centres and special teams will be deployed for monitoring.