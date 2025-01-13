HP TET November 2024 results released at hpbose.org, direct link to check here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, released Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 results for November 2024 exams on Monday, January 13, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their results on the official website at hpbose.org. HP TET November 2024 results released at hpbose.org. The direct link to check is given below.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number and Application Number.

As per the official notification, a total of 31896 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11026 passed.

Notably, the exams were held on held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26 2024.

The schedule of exam was as follows:

JBT TET - November 15

Shastri TET - November 15

TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

Language Teacher TET - November 24

Punjabi TET - November 26

Urdu TET - November 26

HP TET November 2024 result: Here's how to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org. On the home page, click on the TET tab.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

4. Check the results displayed on the screen.

5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.