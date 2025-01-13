Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HP TET November 2024 results released at hpbose.org, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 13, 2025 08:09 PM IST

HP TET November 2024 result is out at hpbose.org. The direct link to check is given below. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, released Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 results for November 2024 exams on Monday, January 13, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can download their results on the official website at hpbose.org.

HP TET November 2024 results released at hpbose.org. The direct link to check is given below.
HP TET November 2024 results released at hpbose.org. The direct link to check is given below.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number and Application Number.

Direct link to check HP TET November 2024 results

As per the official notification, a total of 31896 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11026 passed.

Also read: UGC NET admit card released for all exam days, direct link to download

Notably, the exams were held on held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26 2024.

The schedule of exam was as follows:

JBT TET - November 15

Shastri TET - November 15

TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

Language Teacher TET - November 24

Punjabi TET - November 26

Urdu TET - November 26

Also read: IIM Sambalpur introduces maiden MBA program in Business Analytics at Delhi campus, check course details here

HP TET November 2024 result: Here's how to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the TET tab.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit.

4. Check the results displayed on the screen.

5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Maharashtra Elementary Grade Drawing results 2024 released at dge.msbae.in, direct link here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On