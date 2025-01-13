Maharashtra Elementary Grade Drawing results 2024 released at dge.msbae.in, direct link here

The Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra has released the results of Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Grade Exam 2024 on Monday, January 13, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at dge.msbae.in. Maharashtra Elementary Grade Drawing results 2024 has been released at dge.msbae.in.

Along with the results, the toppers list has also been published on the official website. As per the list, Sairaj Sangram Jagtap of AL JADID URDU HIGH SCHOOL claimed the top spot securing a total marks of 376, followed by Samarth Navnath Pawar of MAHARSHI KARVE SHIKSHAN SANSTHECHI KANYA who came second with 368 marks. Arya Babaso Kamble of Dravid High School bagged the third spot with 327 marks.

Maharashtra Elementary Grade Drawing Result 2024: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at dge.msbae.in. Click on the link to check the Maharashtra Elementary Grade Drawing Result 2024. Enter the required credentials and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

