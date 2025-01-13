IIM Sambalpur introduces maiden MBA program in Business Analytics at Delhi campus, check course details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has introduced its maiden full-time MBA program in Business Analytics at the Delhi campus. Candidates who have a valid high CAT percentile and with a STEM academic background and one year relevant experience can apply for admission process. IIM Sambalpur has launched a maiden MBA program in Business Analytics at Delhi campus. (Representative image)

The institute, in this regard, has also signed an MoU with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for a dual-degree course with an objective to provide students with a globally-oriented, interdisciplinary education that combines the strengths of flagship MBA and Business Analytics, as informed by the institute in a press statement.

Institute of Technology's (AIT) Masters in Business Administration (MBA) program is ranked among the top MBA programs in Thailand. The program ranked 23rd in Asia and among the top 200 globally by QS Global MBA Rankings in 2024.

The course focuses on management education with analytical and technological competencies that seeks to prepare future-ready professionals capable of addressing complex challenges in business analytics to navigate the AI data-driven world.

The programme also follows the STEM education framework as part of which Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics disciplines are taught in conjunction with management principles.

About the academic programme

In the first year, students will study at the IIM Sambalpur Delhi Campus, and will get an option to go to AIT Thailand in the second year.

Upon successful completion, the students will be awarded dual degree with specialization in Business Analytics along with a one-year extended work-visa in Thailand through which they can find the opportunity to start their international professional career.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur stated that the launch of the MBA in Business Analytics marks a significant milestone in IIM Sambalpur's journey.

“This programme resonates not only with India's ambition to become a global hub for analytics and technology but also prepares our students to excel in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world. Our Delhi campus will offer the newly introduced MBA in Business Analytics, which will admit 70 students,” he said.

Prof Jaiswal also pointed out that t he partnership with AIT Thailand will further strengthen IIM Sambalpur's global collaborations and reflects the institution's focus on creating leaders who embody innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, IIM Sambalpur is already offering two dual degrees - MBA in Fintech Management in collaboration with Sorbonne Business School (Paris) and an Executive PhD & DBA Program in collaboration with Bordeaux University School of Management.