2 members of solver gang caught cheating in Territorial Army exam using electronic devices: UP STF

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday, January 12, 2025, arrested two members of a solver gang who were caught ‘cheating’ in the Territorial Army General Duty Clerks and Tradesmen Recruitment written examination by using an electronic call receiver device at the Dogra Regiment Center, Ayodhya. The arrested duo has been identified as 19-year-old Vikas Rai and 30-year-old Sukhnandan Yadav.

The arrest was made by the STF in a joint operation with the Military Intelligence unit.

While Rai is a native of Varanasi, Yadav hails from the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

The STF also recovered two mobile phones (with SIM cards), two admit cards, two examination question papers, two call receiver devices (with SIM Card), and three earbuds.

Notably, the arrest follows rumours about the gang being actively involved in cheating and rigging practices in various examinations held in Uttar Pradesh.

For the past few days, information had been received about cheating mafia gangs operating for several examinations being held in Uttar Pradesh and indulging in cheating and rigging. In this regard, various teams/units of STF were directed to collect information and take action.

In this regard, the Field Unit Ayodhya under the supervision of Pramesh Kumar Shukla, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Lucknow, was tasked with collecting intelligence on the matter.

STF Deputy SP Shukla said that acting on MI inputs about the activities of cheating mafias in various recruitment exams, the STF team conducted surveillance near the examination center.

What led to the arrest: The intel

On January 12, 2025, a team led by Sub Inspector Saurabh Mishra was in Ayodhya district to collect intelligence report when they received information that members of the solver gang were going to participate in the duty clerk and tradesman recruitment written examination.

With coordination of the Army Intelligence team, the two members of the solver gang were caught cheating through electronic call receiver device.

The interrogation: What transpired?

Deputy SP Shukla informed that the accused revealed during interrogation that they approached solver gang members to ensure their success in the examination, agreeing to pay ₹4 lakh each.

An initial payment of ₹40,000 per candidate was made before the exam, he added.

Additionally, as per the plan prepared by the solver gang, the duo obtained information about the said electronic device from YouTube and bought it for Rs. 8000 each. "These devices allowed them to communicate answers with gang members remotely," said the Deputy SP.

The electronic device allegedly used to cheat in the examination.

The range of the device was high and because of its small size, could easily be put in the ear.

The candidates were solving the question paper by asking the members of the solver gang through the said device.

Following this, both candidates were arrested and legal action has been initiated by the Cantt Police Station, Ayodhya district.

According to Deputy SP Shukla, investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the solver gang and their operations across the state.

He also said that the arrested duo mentioned the name of one Satyam Madhesia, who happens to be the gang leader and assists in cheating during recruitment exams.

Man arrested in Mumbai for allegedly cheating during police recruitment exam using chip-enabled device

Meanwhile, a similar case had come to light in Mumbai where a 25-year-old man was arrested by the Oshiwara police for allegedly cheating during a police recruitment written exam on Saturday.

As per the police, the accused used a chip-enabled electronic device to cheat in the exam held at Raigad Military School in Jogeshwari West.

Authorities became suspicious when he reportedly kept touching his ear.

Following the exam supervisor checked the candidate and found a SIM card connected to a small Bluetooth device inserted deep inside his ear.

It is learnt that the accused was being dictated the answers by someone else through the device.

Things reportedly did not go as per plan for the accused owing to poor network, and he even went to the washroom for a better signal, as claimed by the police.

With inputs from HT Correspondent, Ayodhya