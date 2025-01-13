MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1,170 vacancies of Staff Nurse and more ends today, apply here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, will close the registration window to fill 1,170 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Paramedical Staff, and other posts on Monday, January 13, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process have their last chance to submit their applications on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,170 vacancies of Staff Nurse and more. Window closes today.

As per the schedule, the last date to make corrections on the online application is January 18, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM and the afternoon session will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Application fee:

To apply for the recruitment drive, candidates belonging to the General category will need to pay an online application fee of ₹500, and reserved candidates who are natives of Madhya Pradesh should pay an online fee of ₹250.

Vacancy details of few posts:

Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse, Male Nurse: 82 posts

Pharmacist Grade 2: 29 posts

Lab Technicians, Technicians, Technician Assistants: 634 posts

Radiographers, Darkroom assistants, Radiographic Technicians: 127 posts

O.T. Technicians: 9 posts

Optometrist: 11 posts

Dental Hygienists, Dental Mechanic: 14 posts

Dialysis Technicians: 14 posts

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications

1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, "Online Application Form - Group-5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2024"

3. Click on the Apply Now button.

4. Login with credentials and click on submit.

5. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

6. Review your application form carefully and submit it.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.