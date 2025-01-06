Education Minister Pradhan releases draft UGC regulations 2025 for appointment & promotions of teachers, academic staff

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan released the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 on Monday, January 6 in New Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the draft regulations will empower teachers and academic staff, strengthen academic standards and pave the way for achieving educational excellence. (Image source: PIB)

Along with the draft regulations, the education minister also inaugurated UGC's new auditorium ‘Pushpagiri’.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, heads of the institutions, academicians, officials of the Ministry and others, a release by the Ministry of Education informed.

Some of the key highlights of the regulations include:

• Flexibility: Enabling candidates to pursue teaching careers in subjects they qualify for with NET/SET, even if different from their previous degrees. Ph.D. specialisation will be prioritised.

• Promoting Indian Languages: Promoting the the use of Indian languages in academic publications and degree programmes.

• Holistic Evaluation: To eliminate score-based short-listing, focusing on a broader range of qualifications, including "Notable Contributions."

• Diverse Talent Pool: Creating dedicated recruitment pathways for experts in arts, sports, and traditional disciplines.

• Inclusivity: Providing opportunities for accomplished sportspersons, including those with disabilities, to enter the teaching profession.

• Enhanced Governance: Revise the selection process for Vice-Chancellors with expanded eligibility criteria with transparency.

• Simplified Promotion Process: Streamlining the criteria for promotions, emphasising teaching, research output, and academic contributions.

• Focus on Professional Development: To encourage continuous learning and skill enhancement for teachers through faculty development programs.

• Enhanced Transparency and Accountability: Promoting transparent processes for recruitment, promotion, and addressing grievances.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said that the draft reforms and guidelines will infuse innovation, inclusivity, flexibility and dynamism in every aspect of higher education, empower teachers and academic staff, strengthen academic standards and pave the way for achieving educational excellence.

In his address, the education minister also lauded the UGC team for its effort in formulating the Draft Regulations and Guidelines in sync with the ethos of NEP 2020.

As informed by the minister, the Draft Regulations, 2025 have been placed in the public domain for feedback, suggestions, and consultations, while exuding confidence that the UGC would soon publish the guidelines in their final form which will drive transformations in the education system and propel the country towards Viksit Bharat 2047 through quality education and research.

Additionally, Pradhan also acknowledged the UGC's effort in honouring the intellectual heritage of Odisha by naming their newly constructed auditorium ‘Pushpagiri.’