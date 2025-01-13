Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Register to interact with PM Modi about exam success mantras, window closes tomorrow

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registrations for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has entered the last phase and will be closing on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Students, teachers and parents who wish to participate in the annual event may submit their applications on the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. As part of the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students and answering their various exam-related and other academic queries in a bid to boost their morale ahead of crucial examinations. (Image source: PTI)

As per the website, more than 320.84 lakh students have so far registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 as on January 13, 2025 till 2 PM. Apart from this, over 20.07 lakh teachers and 5.26 plus parents have also submitted their applications.

The idea behind Pariksha Pe Charcha, as per the Ministry of Education, has been conceptualized to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an “Utsav.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also speak to parents and teachers during the program to help and enable them to support students in accomplishing all their dreams and goals.

The ministry began the registrations for the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 14, 2024.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Here's how to register

The steps mentioned below can be followed to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025:

Go to the the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Click on the tab that reads “Participate now” available on the home page. Select category - Student (Self Participation) - for students of classes 6th - 12th, Student (Participation through Teacher login) - for students of classes 6th - 12th with no access to internet or email id or mobile number, Teacher and Parent. Enter your details and click on submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.