Over 300 lakh students register for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 so far, link to apply here

Over 300 lakh students have so far registered for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. As per the official website, a total of 312.92+ Lakh students have submitted applications as on Sunday, January 12, 2025 till 12 PM. Additionally, 19.60+ lakh teachers and 5.09+ Lakh parents have also registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. More than 300 lakh students register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 so far, as per the official website.

Notably, registrations for the annual event will be ending on January 14, 2025. During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students and answering their queries. PM Modi will also interact with parents and teachers during the program to help and enable them to support students in accomplishing all their dreams and goals.

The ministry said in an earlier statement that the annual event has been conceptualized to reduce examination stress and encourage students, teachers, and parents to celebrate life as an “Utsav.”

Registrations for the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14, 2024.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: How and where to register

Those interested in taking part in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. On the home page, click on the tab that reads “Participate now” Select your category - Student (Self Participation) - for students of classes 6th - 12th, Student (Participation through Teacher login) - for students of classes 6th - 12th with no access to internet or email id or mobile number, Teacher and Parent. Enter your details and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a prinout of the same for future reference.

