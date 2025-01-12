Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registrations end tomorrow at aissee2025.ntaonline.in, apply via direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA will be closing the registration window for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 on Monday, January 13. Candidates seek admission to Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools can submit their applications at aissee2025.ntaonline.in. Sainik School entrance exam 2025 registrations will end on January 13. The direct link to apply is given here.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 PM.

Once the registration window is closed, the payment of examination fee can be made till January 14, 2025. The window to correct applications will be active from January 16 to 18, 2025.

Eligibility:

For admission to Class 6, students should be between the ages of 10 and 12 as of March 31, 2025. "Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.

Eligibility for admission to approved New Sainik Schools is detained in the information bulletin," states NTA.

Likewise, for admission to Class 9, Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2025 and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission. The admission for Girls is open for Class 9 subject to the availability of vacancies.

Application fee:

For General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen: ₹800

SC/ST: ₹650/-

Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for AISSEE 2025.

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to register for AISSEE 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the exam fee. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.