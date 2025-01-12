Registration for Central Bank of India Specialist Officer recruitment ends today

Central Bank of India will close the online registration process for Specialist Officer in Information Technology (IT) vacancies today, January 12. Interested candidates can apply for these contractual vacancies at centralbankofindia.co.in. Central Bank of India Specialist Officer recruitment: Registration ends today(Pixabay)

Central Bank of India SO recruitment: Direct link to apply

This recruitment drive will fill up 62 vacancies.

Central Bank of India SO recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 vacancies

Data Scientist: 2 vacancies

Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 vacancies

ML Ops Engineer: 2 vacancies

Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 vacancies

Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 vacancy

SEO Specialist: 1 vacancy

Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 vacancy

Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 vacancy

MarTech Specialist: 1 vacancy

Neo Support Requirement- L2: 6 vacancies

Neo Support Requirement- L1: 10 vacancies

Production Support / Technical support Engineer: 10 vacancies

Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 vacancies

Developer/ Data Support Engineer: 10 vacancies.

To check post-wise eligibility criteria such as age, educational qualification and experience, candidates can check the official notification here.

There will be no written examination for SO recruitment. Eligible candidates will be called for interviews, which are tentatively scheduled for the fourth week of January 2025.

The interview round will have 100 marks. The qualifying marks for the interview are 50 per cent for the General/EWS category and 45 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD category candidates.

The merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to candidates scoring minimum qualifying marks.

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is ₹750 plus GST.

Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more information, candidates can visit the recruitment page on the official website of the bank.