Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 62 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link here

Central Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization. Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 62 posts, direct link here

The registration process begins on December 27 and will end on January 12, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts

Data Scientist: 2 posts

Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts

ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts

Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts

Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post

SEO Specialist: 1 post

Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post

Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post

MarTech Specialist: 1 post

Neo Support Requirement- L2: 6 posts

Neo Support Requirement- L1: 10 posts

Production Support / Technical support Engineer: 10 posts

Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts

Developer/ Data Support Engineer: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

No written examination will be held. Eligible candidates will be called for interview process. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview. The interview shall be conducted for 100 marks. The qualifying marks for interview shall be 50% for General/EWS category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD.

Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category is ₹750/- +GST. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.