Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 62 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, direct link here
Central Bank of India will recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.
Central Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization.
The registration process begins on December 27 and will end on January 12, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Data Engineer/Analyst: 3 posts
- Data Scientist: 2 posts
- Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler: 2 posts
- ML Ops Engineer: 2 posts
- Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model): 2 posts
- Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM): 1 post
- SEO Specialist: 1 post
- Graphic Designer & Video Editor: 1 post
- Content Writer (Digital Marketing): 1 post
- MarTech Specialist: 1 post
- Neo Support Requirement- L2: 6 posts
- Neo Support Requirement- L1: 10 posts
- Production Support / Technical support Engineer: 10 posts
- Digital Payment Application Support Engineer: 10 posts
- Developer/ Data Support Engineer: 10 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
No written examination will be held. Eligible candidates will be called for interview process. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview. The interview shall be conducted for 100 marks. The qualifying marks for interview shall be 50% for General/EWS category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD.
Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.
Application Fee
The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category is ₹750/- +GST. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
