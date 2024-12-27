DU Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 137 non teaching posts extended, apply at du.ac.in

Delhi University has extended the registration date for DU Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply has been extended till January 16, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant and other posts can find the direct link through the official website of DU at du.ac.in. DU Recruitment 2024: Registration date for 137 non teaching posts extended

Earlier the last date to apply was till December 27, 2024. The registration process was started on December 18, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 137 posts in the organization, including 11 Assistant Registrar posts, 46 Senior Assistant posts, and 80 assistant posts.

DU Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply can check the eligibility criteria and follow the steps below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Go to Latest updates and then search for non teaching posts link.

Once found, click on that link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online application link.

Again a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for the General/Unreserved category is ₹1000/-, for OBC (NCL), EWS, and Female category candidates, ₹800/-, and for SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, ₹600/-. The fee should be paid online. Once paid, fees will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Process

Assistant Registrar: The process of Recruitment shall be carried in two stages: Stage 1: Shortlisting of applicants on the basis of a preliminary test (Multiple Choice Question - MCQ based). Stage 2: Selection of candidates based on Examination (Main) followed by Interview/Personality Test.

Senior Assistant and Assistant: The process of Recruitment shall be carried in two stages: Stage 1: Shortlisting of applicants on the basis of a preliminary test (Multiple Choice Question - MCQ based). Stage 2: Selection of candidates based on Examination (Main) followed by Skill Test.