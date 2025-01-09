All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS CRE 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common Recruitment Examination for recruitment to the various Group B and C posts at Participating AIIMS and Central Government Hospitals under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS CRE 2024: Apply for Group-B & C posts at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

The registration process started on January 7 and will end on January 31, 2025. The written test will be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025.

The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 MCQs of 400 marks, with four alternatives for each question, each worth 4 marks. 25 MCQs will be related to General Knowledge and aptitude and knowledge of Computers, and 75 MCQs will be related to the domain of the respective group. There will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer.

For all groups where qualification is 10th/Matriculation/10+2 – Examination will be held in English as Well Hindi i.e. Question Paper will be Bilingual (English/Hindi).

AIIMS CRE 2024: How to apply

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS CRE 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the registration link will be available.

Click on the link and enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for AIIMS CRE is ₹3000/- for candidates belonging to General/OBC category and ₹2400/- for SC/ST Candidates/EWS category candidates. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Netbanking. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.