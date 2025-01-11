Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024: Registration for 90 Law Clerk cum RA posts begins on January 14 at sci.gov.in

Supreme Court of India, SCI has invited applications for Law Clerk cum Research Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SCI at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organization. The Supreme Court of India (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The registration process will begin on January 14 and will conclude on February 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 14, 2025

Closing date of application: February 7, 2025

Written test: March 9, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate.

The candidate must have research and analytical skills, writing abilities, and knowledge of computers, including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/processes such as e-SCR, Manupatra, SCC Online, LexisNexis, Westlaw etc.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 32 years as on February 2, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of three phases: Part I- Multiple Choice Based Questions, testing the candidates’ ability to understand and apply the law, and comprehension skills; Part II- Subjective Written Examination, covering writing and analytical skills; Part III- Interview. The Part I and Part II will be held on the same day in two sessions at twenty-three (23) cities across India.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500/- plus bank charges, if applicable. The payment should be done through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted in any other form. No postal application shall be accepted. The fee shall be paid online through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank.