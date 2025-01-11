Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist posts at ongcindia.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 11, 2025 11:46 AM IST

ONGC will recruit candidates for AEE and Geophysicist posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited applications for AEE and Geophysicist posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 108 posts in the organization.

ONGC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist posts, link here
ONGC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist posts, link here

The registration process started on January 10 and will end on January 24, 2025. The CBT will be held on February 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Geologist: 5 posts
  • Geophysicist (Surface): 3 posts
  • Geophysicist (Wells): 2 posts
  • AEE(Production) – Mechanical: 11 posts
  • AEE(Production) – Petroleum: 19 posts
  • AEE(Production) – Chemical: 23 posts
  • AEE(Drilling) – Mechanical: 23 posts
  • AEE(Drilling) – Petroleum: 6 posts
  • AEE (Mechanical): 6 posts
  • AEE (Electrical): 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 correction window opens at ukpsc.net.in, direct link to make changes here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test (Objective Type) comprising of four sections- General Awareness, concerned subject, English Language and an Aptitude test for a total duration of 02 hours. CBT Score will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates in 1:5 ratio for further selection process of Personal Interview as per the criteria decided by the Management. While shortlisting in the ratio of 1:5 in the respective categories, in case multiple candidates secure minimum cut-off marks, all of them will also be shortlisted in relaxation of the specified ratio. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a Group Discussion.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1000/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
