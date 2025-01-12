Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPU announces dual degree with Poland-based university, CAT score required

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Students will get separate but simultaneous degrees from both universities on completion of degree requirements, IPU said.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has announced a dual degree MSc programme in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing in collaboration with the University of Krakow, Poland.

IPU announces dual degree programme with Poland-based university
IPU announces dual degree programme with Poland-based university

Also read: IGNOU launches BA course in MSME in Open and Distance Learning mode

The four-semester programme will start in March, 2025.

Semester 1 (March to June): At AGH University of Krakow

Semester 2 (October to January): At AGH University

Semester 3 (January to April): At IP University

Semester 4 (May to July): Internship at IP University.

The fee will be equivalent to the MBA programme fee at IP University.

Students will get separate but simultaneous degrees from both universities on completion of degree requirements, IPU said.

Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates need a graduate in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks and with at least one course in
  • Mathematics/statistics/economics/operations research at graduation level.
  • A relaxation of 5 per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, differently-abled and EWS category candidates.

Admission process

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT) score, followed by a personal interview round.

Also read: CAT 2024: Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging CAT 2024 results, says ‘we find no reason to interfere’

The interview will cover the following aspects:

  1. Educational background
  2. Domain-specific knowledge
  3. Candidate suitability and overall personality
  4. Basic knowledge and aptitude for the programme.

Seventy per cent weightage will be given to CAT Score and personal interview will carry 30 per cent of the weightage.

How to apply

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for dual degree programmes involving collaboration with foreign educational institutions, all candidates must apply separately at IP University and AGH University.

Also read: Shiv Nadar University and Arizona State University launch strategic partnership, 2 dual degree programs commence

To apply for the course and to know more about the admission process, visit the official website: http://www.ipu.ac.in/adm2025aghmain.php.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On