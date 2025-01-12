IPU announces dual degree with Poland-based university, CAT score required

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has announced a dual degree MSc programme in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing in collaboration with the University of Krakow, Poland. IPU announces dual degree programme with Poland-based university

The four-semester programme will start in March, 2025.

Semester 1 (March to June): At AGH University of Krakow

Semester 2 (October to January): At AGH University

Semester 3 (January to April): At IP University

Semester 4 (May to July): Internship at IP University.

The fee will be equivalent to the MBA programme fee at IP University.

Students will get separate but simultaneous degrees from both universities on completion of degree requirements, IPU said.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need a graduate in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks and with at least one course in

Mathematics/statistics/economics/operations research at graduation level.

A relaxation of 5 per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, differently-abled and EWS category candidates.

Admission process

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT) score, followed by a personal interview round.

The interview will cover the following aspects:

Educational background Domain-specific knowledge Candidate suitability and overall personality Basic knowledge and aptitude for the programme.

Seventy per cent weightage will be given to CAT Score and personal interview will carry 30 per cent of the weightage.

How to apply

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for dual degree programmes involving collaboration with foreign educational institutions, all candidates must apply separately at IP University and AGH University.

To apply for the course and to know more about the admission process, visit the official website: http://www.ipu.ac.in/adm2025aghmain.php.