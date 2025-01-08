IGNOU launches BA course in MSME in Open and Distance Learning mode

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new Bachelor's programme in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (BA MSME), which will be delivered through Online and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. IGNOU launches BA course in MSME in ODL mode

The university said this course will cater to the needs of young entrepreneurs and aid in developing the knowledge and skills essential for establishing a business.

The BA MSME course is an initiative of the university's School of Vocational and Training.

The course will commence in the January 2025 session.

Students who have completed Class 12-level education are eligible for this programme.

“The main objective of the BA MSME programme is to enhance knowledge, skill and competencies to start one’s own business venture; to study the market demand before initiating a business enterprise; to successfully and profitably operate one’s own enterprise; to inculcate managerial skills for setting up a new enterprise; to enhance interpersonal skills and leadership skills for empowerment of self and others and to provide Innovative and competency-based approach in the area of entrepreneurship. Successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences through innovative blended learning approaches,” the university said in a press release.

IGNOU BA MSME course: Key highlights

The duration of the programme is three years. It will be offered in both January and July admission cycles.

The fee for the course is ₹ 5,100 per year ( ₹ 15,300 for three years).

The main objectives of the course, according to IGNOU, are-