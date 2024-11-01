IGNOU starts admission process for PhD programmes at ignouadm.samarth.edu.in, details inside

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has commenced the admission process for PhD programmes on the official website. Candidates who wish to enrol for PhD programmes can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignouadm.samarth.edu.in. Application Fee for submission of online application for PhD admission is ₹ 1000/- (HT File)

“IGNOU starts process for Phd admission, makes samarth portal for registration live,” informed an official tweet from IGNOU.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates with a 1-year/2-semester master's degree programme after a 4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree programme or a 2-year/4-semester master’s degree programme after a 3-year bachelor’s degree programme or qualifications declared equivalent to the master’s degree by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed are eligible to apply.

Candidates with an equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution are also eligible to apply

As per the official website, candidates with valid UGC NET with JRF or valid UGC NET score of the year 2024 are eligible subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria for PhD admission as prescribed in the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022.

Candidates who have completed the M.Phil. programme with at least 55% marks in aggregate

Fee Details:

Application Fee for submission of online application: ₹1000/-

Selection procedure:

A combined merit list of JRF candidates and candidates with valid UGC NET scores under categories 2 and 3 will be prepared which will be the Final merit list of selected candidates for PhD admission, informed IGNOU.

Candidates need to note that 5% of seats will be reserved for Persons with Disabilities (with not less than 40% disability) and candidates with valid UGC NET with JRF shall be called for an interview and the interview shall carry 100% weightage.

