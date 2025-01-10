Revolutionising research: India's One Nation One Subscription initiative set to transform education

India's education system has been evolving rapidly and it is undergoing a remarkable transformation, positioning itself as a global hub for learning, research and innovation. With a rich history of scholarship and knowledge, the nation is now embracing modern educational practices that cater to an increasingly diverse and global student population. As per IIM Mumbai, ONOS has the potential to decrease research costs by 18%, providing a game-changing advantage to countless individuals pursuing knowledge in the nation. (PTI/File Photo)

The integration of advanced technology, a focus on research and development, and the expansion of various academic programs are just a few elements driving this evolution. Moreover, the affordability and accessibility of education in India continue to attract international students seeking quality education. As the country embarks on this promising journey of transforming access to academic resources through its groundbreaking One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative. It aims to foster a comprehensive and inclusive environment that nurtures talent and empowers the next generation of global citizens.

One of the most extensive knowledge-access programs in the world

As per IIM Mumbai, ONOS has the potential to decrease research costs by 18%, providing a game-changing advantage to countless individuals pursuing knowledge in the nation. Not having access to journals was a huge barrier to open science and research students. Set to debut in January 2025, this significant plan will offer complimentary access to 13,000 scholarly journals for approximately 1.8 crore students, researchers, and educators nationwide. With a financial commitment of ₹6,000 crore ($715 million) over three years, the ONOS initiative stands as one of the most extensive knowledge-access programs in the world, aiming for equitable access and spurring innovation. Additionally, this will strengthen India's position in the global academic community.

Empowering research in tier 2,3 and small towns

The initiative will also promote a research-oriented culture in tier 2 and tier 3 cities by improving access to academic journals across the region. The Indian Cabinet's approval of the One Nation One Subscription policy is a significant move towards making scientific information more widely available.

Nevertheless, stakeholders believe that the issue of exorbitant open-access publication fees, which pose a substantial financial challenge for Indian researchers, remains unaddressed. Publishing companies must recognize that not all countries can bear the high costs of open-access publishing and should engage in negotiations for reduced fees and cost exemptions—while still gaining revenue from subscription fees. This is something, which needs the attention of the government.

Strengthening National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

This scheme is thoughtfully aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reinforcing and advancing the ongoing efforts by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to boost the research and development in government universities, colleges, and laboratories. By promoting collaboration and innovation ONOS aims to create a more robust research ecosystem for the country.

Positioning India as a global leader in academic research

The ONOS initiative represents a profound shift in the academic landscape, providing approximately 18 million students and researchers — particularly those from underserved regions — with unprecedented access to cutting-edge research resources without the burden of additional institutional costs. This move exemplifies remarkable cost efficiency; the central government successfully negotiated an annual subscription fee of ₹1,800 crore, a significant reduction from the initial quote of ₹4,000 crore. Beyond financial savings, ONOS is poised to revolutionize the research infrastructure in India by ensuring that essential resources are not only accessible but also equitably distributed among all research institutions. This equitable distribution is crucial for fostering innovation and elevating India’s research output, ultimately enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.

Breaking financial and logistical barriers for potential talent

The government’s ONOS plan represents a transformative stride toward democratising access to information and reshaping the country's educational landscape. By eliminating financial and logistical obstacles to academic resources, this initiative promises to improve India’s research ecosystem and position the nation as a frontrunner in global innovation. Although challenges persist, the ONOS framework lays a strong groundwork for equitable education and research advancement, setting a standard for other nations to emulate. Experts believe that the implementation of India’s ambitious initiative, ONOS serves as a testament to how visionary policies can foster inclusive and sustainable growth in academia.

A recent study by NITI Aayog highlights that India’s R&D expenditure is among the lowest globally, at just 0.7% of GDP, compared to the world average of 1.8%. The country has only 253 researchers per million people, significantly fewer than developed nations. The private sector contributes less than 40% to R&D spending, in contrast to over 70% in advanced economies. Despite having the innovation potential, the private companies in India are lagging in global R&D rankings and innovation due to insufficient investment in research. To bolster the 'Make in India' initiative, the focus must shift towards enhancing R&D efforts and leveraging India’s market potential and talent. A strong knowledge system is essential for economic growth and increasing employment opportunities. Stakeholders believe that with the collective efforts of the government and private sector, the ONOS framework and India’s R & D sector will touch newer heights in the upcoming years.

(Author Naman Jain is education policy expert and Vice Chairman at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad. Views are personal.)