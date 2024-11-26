What is centre's One Nation One Subscription Scheme (ONOS) aimed at benefiting 1.8 crore students, researchers, teachers

The Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One National One Subscription’ (ONOS) scheme to provide college, university students, teachers, and researchers across the country access to international research articles and journals. ONOS: What is centre's new One Nation One Subscription Scheme? (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The centre has allocated around ₹6,000 crore for the scheme for the next three years.

The government said the initiative has been taken to promote research, development and innovation at government universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

Here are some key features of this new scheme-

This will be a completely digital process, and access to journals will be provided through a national subscription coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal, “One Nation One Subscription”, through which the institutions will be able to access the journals.

Thirty (30) major international journal publishers have been included in the One Nation One Subscription scheme. Subscribers will get access to nearly 13,000 e-journals published by them.

This scheme is expected to benefit nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, researchers, and scientists of all disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

