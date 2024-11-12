IIT Guwahati research team develops unique method to remove ammonium from wastewater, details here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati’s research team has developed a unique method to remove ammonium from wastewater by using a combination of microalgae and bacteria. The new research was carried out by a team led by Prof. Kannan Pakshirajan of the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati. (File Photo / PTI)

According to a press release, the new strategy will not only offer a sustainable solution but also drastically cut down on energy consumption compared to traditional wastewater treatment methods.

The release added that the research led by Prof. Kannan Pakshirajan was supported by the Department of Science and Technology – Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (DST-FIST) program. It has been published in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

Furthermore, the paper was co-authored by Prof. Pakshirajan and Prof. G. Pugazhenthi from the Department of Chemical Engineering, alongside post-doctoral and research scholars Dr. Arun Sakthivel, Dr. Surjith Ramasamy, and Sumeet Kheria at IIT Guwahati.

As part of the research, the team had designed a photo-sequencing batch reactor (PSBR), where microalgae produce oxygen during photosynthesis, which is then utilized by nitrifying bacteria to convert ammonium into nitrate, followed by denitrification under anoxic conditions using denitrifying bacteria to form nitrogen as the end product.

The process eliminates the need for external oxygen aeration, thereby making it more energy-efficient.

Prof. Pakshirajan, who represents the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati, said the new system offers a sustainable solution for treating wastewater ‘while cutting down on energy costs.

“By harnessing the oxygen naturally produced by microalgae, we can make the process not only more efficient but also highly cost-effective,” Prof Pakshirajan added.