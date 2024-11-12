PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till November 15, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA has extended the registration date for PM Internship Scheme 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for the internship scheme can do it through the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till November 15

The last date to apply has been extended till November 15, 2024.

Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: Check eligibility criteria, stipend and more

The official website reads, “The application window has been extended until 15th November. Take advantage of this opportunity to shape your future! We encourage you to regularly monitor the portal, email, and phone for updates. Please note, there are no registration or application fees.”

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

Fill the registration details and click on submit.

Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internship and student training programmes, etc. being implemented across all the State and UTs of India, and will run independently of all such Central/ State schemes.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration begins at rbi.org.in, direct link here

The duration of the PM Internship Scheme is 12 month. In those 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, and not in classroom.

This internship scheme will help the youth gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

As per the official notice, one crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.