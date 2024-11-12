Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till November 15, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 12, 2024 12:14 PM IST

PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration date extended till November 15, 2024. Candidates can apply through the direct link given here.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA has extended the registration date for PM Internship Scheme 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for the internship scheme can do it through the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till November 15
PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration date extended till November 15

The last date to apply has been extended till November 15, 2024.

Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: Check eligibility criteria, stipend and more

The official website reads, “The application window has been extended until 15th November. Take advantage of this opportunity to shape your future! We encourage you to regularly monitor the portal, email, and phone for updates. Please note, there are no registration or application fees.”

Direct link to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2024

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
  • Click on the register link, and a new page will open.
  • Fill the registration details and click on submit.
  • Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.
  • Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internship and student training programmes, etc. being implemented across all the State and UTs of India, and will run independently of all such Central/ State schemes.

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration begins at rbi.org.in, direct link here

The duration of the PM Internship Scheme is 12 month. In those 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, and not in classroom.

This internship scheme will help the youth gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

As per the official notice, one crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies in five years. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //