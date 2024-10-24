Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: Check eligibility criteria, stipend and more

Considering the need to upskill students who have completed their education like 12th pass, ITIs in various trades, diploma holders, degree and post-graduate youth, the Maharashtra government introduced the Ladka Bhau Yojana. The scheme aims to provide six-month internships and monthly stipends to educated unemployed youth in the state for six months.

With the help of the scheme, youth can use the opportunity to upskill themselves to tap into the employment opportunities available in the state. The government has allocated ₹5500 crore to support job training under this scheme.

About the scheme:

Candidates will receive hands-on training to enhance their skills and employability under the scheme.

Stipend details:

Participants will be provided a stipend based on their educational qualifications.

Class 12 passed candidates will receive a stipend amount of ₹ 6000 per month

ITI/Diploma holders will receive a stipend amount of ₹ 8000 per month

Graduate/Post Graduate will receive a stipend amount of ₹ 10,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 35

Candidate should have minimum education criteria of 12th Pass/ITI/Diploma/Graduation/Post Graduation

Candidate should be a resident of Maharashtra.

Candidate’s bank account should be linked with Aadhar.

Candidate should register on cmykpy.mahaswayam.gov.in as intern

Selection Process:

Candidates who are interested in applying for the scheme need to register themselves are an intern on cmykpy.mahaswayam.gov.in as the initial step. Following which candidates need fill in the mandatory information on the official website and submit the necessary details as requested.

Candidates will be shortlisted and interviewed after the verification of their details. Selected candidates will be informed about their selection and an appointment letter will also be sent to confirm their joining.

For further details, applicants and establishments can visit the nearest District Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship Guidance Center or contact the helpline number 1800 120 8040.

