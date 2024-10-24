CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 practical exam, IA from January 1

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will be held from January 1 onwards, and the theory papers will begin on February 15, 2025. These dates are mentioned in a recent circular by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where it shares subject-wise distribution of marks for the board exam papers. The CBSE circular regarding board exam marks can be checked on cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 practical exam dates announced (Twitter)

It should be mentioned that CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools will take place between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

In a previous circular, the board said though the exam bylaws mention practical exams will take place January 1 onwards, winter-bound schools are expected to remain closed in that month.

The date sheets for theory exams are awaited. As per past trends, CBSE timetables for theory papers are likely to be released in December.

In 2025, around 44 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad.

CBSE recently said it is mandatory for students to maintain at least 75 per cent of attendance to become eligible for board exams.

“The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” CBSE said.

The board has released Class 10 and 12 board exam sample papers on the academic website. Students can download the sample papers from cbseacademic.nic.in and use them for practice and to understand the marking scheme and pattern of the examination and the types of questions asked in the test.

