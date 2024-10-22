CBSE Board Exam 2025: When can students expect Class 10, 12 date sheets? a look at past trends

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025 February 15 onwards. The detailed date sheets or time tables for the board exam will be released on the official website, cbse.gov.in. ADRE Grade 3 Exam: Important details for candidates (Unsplash)

The CBSE released Class 10, 12 date sheets for the 2024 examinations in mid-December. For the 2023 board exams, timetables were released in December-end.

Following these trends, students can expect the board exam date announcement in December.

Around 44 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad.

In a recent notification, CBSE reminded schools to strictly adhere to the examination by-laws.

Rules state that students must maintain at least 75 per cent of attendance to become eligible for board exams.

“The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” CBSE said.

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: 75% attendance compulsory to appear for Class 10, 12 exams

The board has also announced practical exam dates for winter-bound schools.

It informed practical examinations, projects, internal assessments for the Class 10, 12 board examinations in winter-bound schools will be completed between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

For other schools, practical exams will take place January 1 onwards.

Also read: After surprise inspections, CBSE issues show-cause notice to 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan for violating bye-laws

Sample question papers for the 10th, 12th final exams have been released on the academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can use these papers for practice and to understand the marking scheme and pattern of the examination and the types of questions asked in the test.

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2025 released at cbseacademic.nic.in, download links here

For more information on board exams, students can visit the CBSE websites.